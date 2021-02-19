David Phillips: The reality of Turkey’s occupation in Syria, and human rights violations in Nagorno Karabakh

Expert David Phillips joins The Greek current to explain why a recent New York Times article is being called out by a number of experts who say it whitewashes Turkey’s occupation of Afrin in Syria. We also explore David Phillips’ latest article on the international community’s failure to protect civilians in Nagorno Karabakh from human rights abuses.

Phillips is the Director of the Program on Human Rights and Peace-building at Columbia University. Phillips is also a former senior adviser to the UN Secretariat and US State Department, and the author of the books The Great Betrayal: How America Abandoned the Kurds and Lost the Middle East, and An Uncertain Ally: Turkey Under Erdogan's Dictatorship.