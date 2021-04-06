PODCASTS

Ex-admirals detained in Turkey over statement on straits treaty

Turkish authorities on Monday detained 10 former admirals after a group of more than 100 retired top navy officers issued a statement declaring their commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention, an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. The statement was issued amid a debate over whether Turkish President Erdogan would pull the country out of the convention. Government officials have tied the statement to Turkey’s history of military coups.

Ryan Gingeras, a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School and an expert on Turkish, Balkan, and Middle East history, joins The Greek Current to analyze this latest development.

