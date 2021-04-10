The economic, humanitarian, political and security crises in Lebanon

Lebanon is dangerously close to becoming a failed state. Robert Nicholson and Richard Ghazal, two experts on the region, join The Greek Current to share their expertise on what’s going on in Lebanon, why it matters, what steps the US and the international community should take, and what’s at stake for the country’s and the region’s Christian population.

Nicholson is president of the Philos Project, a nonprofit based in New York City that promotes positive Christian Engagement in the Near East, and is on the advisory board of In Defense of Christians. Ghazal is a Senior Advisor with In Defense of Christians.