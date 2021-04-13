Greece’s diplomatic strategy in the Balkans

Following a decade where Greece saw its influence in the Balkans wane as a result of the financial crisis, Athens is now eyeing a return to the Balkans given the new geopolitical realities that have unfolded in recent years, including the extensions of NATO membership to countries in the Western Balkans and the settlement of the name issue with North Macedonia.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current to analyze Greece’s latest diplomatic initiatives in the Balkans and the broader Balkan strategy that Athens is pursuing.