Greek Foreign Minister clashes with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias traveled to Ankara on Thursday for the latest round of talks between the two countries.

It wasn’t a breakthrough on talks or his meeting with President Erdogan that made the news. Instead it was his joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, where the Greek foreign minister stated Greece’s positions clearly and publicly, prompting his Turkish counterpart to describe his remarks as “unacceptable.”

Lena Argiri, the DC Correspondent for ERT – the Greek Public Broadcasting Company, and Endy Zemenides, HALC’s executive director, join The Greek Current with the key takeaways from Greek Foreign Minister Dendias’ trip to Turkey. 

 

Greek Current
