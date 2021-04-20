Egypt wary of Turkey’s attempts to reset relations

Last week Turkey’s foreign minister said that a new era in the relationship with Egypt was beginning. Last month Ankara said it established the first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013 as part of what it says are efforts to mend relations with other countries in the region.

The announcements come as Turkey finds itself increasingly diplomatically isolated. Steven Cook joins The Greek Current to break all this down.

Steven Cook is the Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and is an expert on Arab and Turkish politics as well as US-Middle East policy.