USCIRF places Turkey on a ‘special watch list’ in its annual religious freedom report

Expert Tugba Tanyeri Erdemir joins The Greek Current to analyze the annual USCIRF report that placed Turkey on a special watch list for “engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.” We also discuss the significance of the White House recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Erdemir is the coordinator of the ADL’s Task Force on Middle East Minorities, and is a Research Associate at the University of Pittsburg in the Department of Anthropology with an extensive background in cultural heritage preservation.