President Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide

On Saturday President Biden took the historic step to put the United States on record as the latest nation to formally recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide, joining with the US Senate and House of Representatives, 49 US states, and a dozen NATO allies.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins The Greek Current to talk about the significance of President Biden’s statement, what it means for Armenians around the world, and what comes next on the march for justice.