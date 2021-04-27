PODCASTS

President Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide

President Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide

On Saturday President Biden took the historic step to put the United States on record as the latest nation to formally recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide, joining with the US Senate and House of Representatives, 49 US states, and a dozen NATO allies.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins The Greek Current to talk about the significance of President Biden’s statement, what it means for Armenians around the world, and what comes next on the march for justice. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
the-climate-crisis-and-the-post-covid-world-decarbonization-rare-earths-and-tech
PODCASTS

The climate crisis and the post-Covid world: Decarbonization, rare earths, and tech

uscirf-places-turkey-on-a-special-watch-list-in-its-annual-religious-freedom-report
PODCASTS

USCIRF places Turkey on a ‘special watch list’ in its annual religious freedom report

theocharis-discusses-greece-s-plan-to-safely-open-for-tourists
PODCASTS

Theocharis discusses Greece’s plan to safely open for tourists

a-new-era-for-the-mediterranean-an-interview-with-cypriot-fm-nikos-christodoulides
PODCASTS

A new era for the Mediterranean: An interview with Cypriot FM Nikos Christodoulides

egypt-wary-of-turkey-s-attempts-to-reset-relations
PODCASTS

Egypt wary of Turkey’s attempts to reset relations

greek-foreign-minister-clashes-with-his-turkish-counterpart-in-ankara
PODCASTS

Greek Foreign Minister clashes with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara