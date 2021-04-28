UN hosts informal summit on Cyprus

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is hosting a three day informal summit in Geneva, Switzerland, with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, as well as the foreign ministers of Cyprus’s “guarantors” – Greece, Turkey and the UK. Guterres held bilateral meetings today with Anastasiades and Tatar, and will hold talks with all parties on Wednesday. The goal is to see if common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Greece and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins us to discuss his latest piece on this week’s summit.