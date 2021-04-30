UN-led informal Cyprus talks fail to find common ground

After three days of talks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday that there was not enough common ground to resume formal talks on a settlement to the Cyprus issue.

The secretary general stressed he would not give up on the issue, saying that a new round of informal talks are planned, possibly in the next two to three months. Politico journalist Nektaria Stamouli joins The Greek Current with the key takeaways from this week’s informal summit.

Nektaria Stamouli is a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans.