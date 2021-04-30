PODCASTS

UN-led informal Cyprus talks fail to find common ground

UN-led informal Cyprus talks fail to find common ground

After three days of talks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday that there was not enough common ground to resume formal talks on a settlement to the Cyprus issue.

The secretary general stressed he would not give up on the issue, saying that a new round of informal talks are planned, possibly in the next two to three months. Politico journalist Nektaria Stamouli joins The Greek Current with the key takeaways from this week’s informal summit. 

Nektaria Stamouli is a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans.

Cyprus Turkey
READ MORE
un-hosts-informal-summit-on-cyprus
PODCASTS

UN hosts informal summit on Cyprus

president-biden-recognizes-the-armenian-genocide
PODCASTS

President Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide

the-climate-crisis-and-the-post-covid-world-decarbonization-rare-earths-and-tech
PODCASTS

The climate crisis and the post-Covid world: Decarbonization, rare earths, and tech

uscirf-places-turkey-on-a-special-watch-list-in-its-annual-religious-freedom-report
PODCASTS

USCIRF places Turkey on a ‘special watch list’ in its annual religious freedom report

theocharis-discusses-greece-s-plan-to-safely-open-for-tourists
PODCASTS

Theocharis discusses Greece’s plan to safely open for tourists

a-new-era-for-the-mediterranean-an-interview-with-cypriot-fm-nikos-christodoulides
PODCASTS

A new era for the Mediterranean: An interview with Cypriot FM Nikos Christodoulides