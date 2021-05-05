PODCASTS

Biden administration waives restriction blocking military aid to Azerbaijan

US President Joe Biden is extending a waiver to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, allowing US military assistance to Azerbaijan that was originally restricted over its conflict with Armenia and tension over Nagorno-Karabakh. The move has been criticized by Armenian Americans and observers like expert Michael Rubin, who joins The Greek Current to analyze why this decision is so problematic.

Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.

