Biden administration waives restriction blocking military aid to Azerbaijan
US President Joe Biden is extending a waiver to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, allowing US military assistance to Azerbaijan that was originally restricted over its conflict with Armenia and tension over Nagorno-Karabakh. The move has been criticized by Armenian Americans and observers like expert Michael Rubin, who joins The Greek Current to analyze why this decision is so problematic.
Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.