PODCASTS

Is the US ‘dropping the ball’ on Cyprus? A discussion with HALC’s Endy Zemenides

Is the US ‘dropping the ball’ on Cyprus? A discussion with HALC’s Endy Zemenides

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins The Greek Current to discuss what he describes as a failure by the US to make any meaningful impact in and around the latest UN-led Cyprus talks in Geneva.

We explore why the US “dropped the ball” here, and what steps it should take if it is serious about playing a key role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

We also look at recent initiatives in Congress to hold Turkey accountable for violating the religious freedoms of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Orthodox Christians, and other religious minorities.

Cyprus US
READ MORE
turkey-egypt-hold-official-talks-as-ankara-aims-to-end-its-growing-diplomatic-isolation
PODCASTS

Turkey, Egypt hold official talks as Ankara aims to end its growing diplomatic isolation

the-debate-in-europe-over-biden-s-proposal-for-a-waiver-on-covid-19-vaccine-patents
PODCASTS

The debate in Europe over Biden’s proposal for a waiver on Covid-19 vaccine patents

greece-begins-lifting-lockdown-measures-ahead-of-the-summer
PODCASTS

Greece begins lifting lockdown measures ahead of the summer

biden-administration-waives-restriction-blocking-military-aid-to-azerbaijan
PODCASTS

Biden administration waives restriction blocking military aid to Azerbaijan

greece-s-iniochos-military-exercise-and-the-message-it-sends-iran
PODCASTS

Greece’s Iniochos military exercise and the message it sends Iran

give-us-a-reason-to-stay-greece-s-gen-z-speaks-to-kathimerini-about-its-concerns
PODCASTS

‘Give us a reason to stay’: Greece’s Gen Z speaks to Kathimerini about its concerns