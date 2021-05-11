Is the US ‘dropping the ball’ on Cyprus? A discussion with HALC’s Endy Zemenides

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins The Greek Current to discuss what he describes as a failure by the US to make any meaningful impact in and around the latest UN-led Cyprus talks in Geneva.

We explore why the US “dropped the ball” here, and what steps it should take if it is serious about playing a key role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

We also look at recent initiatives in Congress to hold Turkey accountable for violating the religious freedoms of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Orthodox Christians, and other religious minorities.