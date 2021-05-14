Greece responds to Council of Europe over allegations of pushbacks

The Council of Europe has sent a letter to Athens expressing “deep concern” at allegations of pushbacks of asylum-seekers at Greece’s borders.

Athens denies this is taking place, stressing that these allegations are “largely unsubstantiated” while also pointing out that Greece in fact has rescued thousands of people at sea since the start of Europe’s migrant crisis.

In the meantime, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson spoke at the Delphi Economic Forum, highlighting migration issues, and the role of FRONTEX and the EU. Journalist Giorgos Christides joins us from Greece to analyze the latest developments on the migration issue.

Giorgos Christides is a reporter based in Greece for the German news magazine Der Spiegel, and has extensively covered the migration crisis.