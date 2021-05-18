Azerbaijan’s latest escalation against Armenia and Washington’s response

Last week Armenia raised the alarm that Azerbaijan had launched an incursion into Armenian territory, once again escalating tensions. This latest development comes less than six months after a cease-fire ended Azerbaijan’s devastating assault on Nagorno-Karabakh. The US, France, and Russia have all called on Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops immediately, while the US Congress is also calling on the Biden administration to engage at the highest levels and to halt military aid to Baku.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins The Greek Current to break down the situation at Armenia’s border and the reaction in Washington, DC.