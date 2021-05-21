PODCASTS

Turkish media’s latest push for a ‘Libya-style’ maritime deal with Gaza

Seth Frantzman joins The Greek Current to discuss a report in Turkish media which argues that Ankara sign a maritime deal with Hamas-led Gaza similar to the deal it struck with Libya.

We also look at the latest anti-semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric coming out of Ankara and Turkish media, which has reached such heights that the US condemned Turkey’s President Erdogan. 

Seth Frantzman is a Middle East analyst and the oped editor at The Jerusalem Post, and is a contributor to Defense News and The National Interest. 

