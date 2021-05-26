What Biden should tell Erdogan during their meeting at the NATO summit

Expert David Phillips joins The Greek Current to talk about the significance of Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and argues that this is an opportunity for the US president to express Washington’s concerns over Ankara’s aggressive behavior in the region and highlight the Turkish president’s poor human rights record at home.

Phillips is the Director of the Program on Human Rights and Peace-building at Columbia University. He is also a former senior adviser to the UN Secretariat and US State Department, and the author of “The Great Betrayal: How America Abandoned the Kurds and Lost the Middle East” and “An Uncertain Ally: Turkey Under Erdogan’s Dictatorship.”