Turkey’s drone program and its war propaganda on social media

Expert Aaron Stein explores Turkey’s drone program, highlighting how Ankara has pioneered drone use for the social media age. This “war propaganda” has led to a narrative about the effectiveness of Turkish drones, even driving international interest in arms sales from countries like Poland and Ukraine.

Aaron Stein, the Director of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), and an expert on Turkey, arms control and nonproliferation, joins us on The Greek Current to break down his latest piece, look at Turkey’s drone program, and explore whether Turkey’s propaganda is more impactful than the drone itself.

