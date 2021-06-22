PODCASTS

Top Turkish court accepts indictment seeking to ban the third largest party

Turkey’s Constitutional Court on Monday accepted an indictment filed by a top prosecutor seeking a ban on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to the outlawed PKK, paving the way for a case to shut down Turkey’s third-largest party.

The HDP denies formal links to PKK, and says any attack by Erdogan’s ruling party and its far-right nationalist allies is retribution for its opposition to the government. The HDP has come under increased pressure in recent months, with Erdogan’s nationalist allies calling for it to be banned. This move by Ankara comes just one week after President Biden met with President Erdogan at the NATO summit.

Merve Tahiroglu, the Turkey Program Coordinator at POMED – the Project on Middle East Democracy, joins The Greek Current to discuss this latest development.

 

