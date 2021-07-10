Looking at the deepening crisis in Lebanon and the upcoming International Religious Freedom summit

Lebanon is struggling with severe electricity and water shortages after two of the country’s main power plants ran out of fuel. This is only the latest manifestation of a financial and political crisis that shows little sign of ending.

Lebanon’s government is bankrupt, has defaulted on its international debt, and has failed to take the measures required to clinch international support. Later in our podcast episode we’ll also look at the upcoming International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit taking place in Washington, DC next week. Richard Ghazal and Steven Howard from In Defense of Christians join The Greek Current to discuss the deteriorating situation in Lebanon and look at why the Biden Administration needs to capitalize on this upcoming IRF summit.

Richard Ghazal is executive director at In Defense of Christians. Steven Howard is the advocacy director at In Defense of Christians.