Violence, abuse, and criminality in Syrian territories under the control of Turkish-backed forces

Journalist Amberin Zaman, one of the authors of this investigative piece for Al Monitor, joins The Greek Current to talk about the violence, abuse, and profiteering now afflicting many of the territories in Syria under the control of Turkish proxies. 

Zaman is a roving staff correspondent for Al-Monitor covering the Middle East, with a particular focus on Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. Prior to Al-Monitor, Amberin Zaman served as The Economist’s Turkey correspondent. 

