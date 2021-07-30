Deadly clashes at Armenia’s border; US House looks to block military aid to Azerbaijan

Armenia’s government said on Wednesday that three of its soldiers were killed after Azeri forces attacked Armenian positions near the border where clashes have become more frequent despite a ceasefire agreed to after Azerbaijan’s assault on Nagorno Karabakh last fall. Both sides later accepted a Russian ceasefire proposal to try to calm tensions.

Meanwhile, this week the US House of Representatives expressed concern over President Biden’s waiver of Section 907 restrictions on US aid to Azerbaijan, called for more US assistance to Armenia, and passed an amendment to block foreign military and training aid to Azerbaijan.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee, joins The Greek Current to break down these latest developments.