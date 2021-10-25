PODCASTS

Maria Ressa: Social media and democracy

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa joins Kathimerini’s podcast series K Interviews for a discussion on how the dissemination of fake news via social media poses a threat to democracy.

The Filipino-American journalist and author also comments on the powerful message sent by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in awarding her and her Russian colleague Dmitry Muratov, “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

