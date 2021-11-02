Biden’s meeting with Erdogan at the G20 Summit

On Sunday President Biden held a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan on the margins of the G20 Summit. During their meeting, President Biden raised concerns about Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and called for the countries to cooperate more and handle “disagreements effectively”.

Going into the meeting, President Erdogan had also stressed that he would raise the issue of Turkey – which was kicked out of the F-35 program – purchasing F-16s from the US. Expert Steven Cook joins the Greek Current to analyze the Biden-Erdogan meeting and the broader challenges in US-Turkish relations.

Steven Cook is the Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).