PODCASTS

Biden’s meeting with Erdogan at the G20 Summit

Biden’s meeting with Erdogan at the G20 Summit

On Sunday President Biden held a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan on the margins of the G20 Summit. During their meeting, President Biden raised concerns about Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and called for the countries to cooperate more and handle “disagreements effectively”.

Going into the meeting, President Erdogan had also stressed that he would raise the issue of Turkey – which was kicked out of the F-35 program – purchasing F-16s from the US. Expert Steven Cook joins the Greek Current to analyze the Biden-Erdogan meeting and the broader challenges in US-Turkish relations.

Steven Cook is the Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Greek Current
READ MORE
rebroadcast-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-s-legacy-on-the-global-stage-and-within-greece
PODCASTS

Rebroadcast: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s legacy on the global stage and within Greece

us-sanctions-hezbollah-s-power-play-in-lebanon-and-offers-to-rebuild-the-port-of-beirut
PODCASTS

US sanctions, Hezbollah’s power play in Lebanon, and offers to rebuild the port of Beirut

global-terror-finance-watchdog-places-turkey-on-amp-8216-grey-list-amp-8217
PODCASTS

Global terror finance watchdog places Turkey on ‘grey list’

greece-looking-to-work-with-middle-east-countries-like-egypt-and-saudi-arabia-to-deliver-energy-to-europe
PODCASTS

Greece looking to work with Middle East countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia to deliver energy to Europe

eu-summit-attempts-to-tackle-soaring-energy-prices-rule-of-law-crisis-with-poland-migration-and-more
PODCASTS

EU summit attempts to tackle soaring energy prices, rule of law crisis with Poland, migration, and more

the-ecumenical-patriarch-s-meeting-with-president-biden-and-the-opportunities-it-presents
PODCASTS

The Ecumenical Patriarch’s meeting with President Biden and the opportunities it presents