North Macedonia faces political uncertainty following local elections and Zaev resignation

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced earlier this week that he would resign after his party suffered an overwhelming defeat during recent municipal elections to the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE, the main opposition party. He insisted that early elections were not necessary and that the coalition could agree on another candidate. Late on Friday, however, the opposition announced it would form a new majority in North Macedonia’s parliament. Professor Florian Bieber, an expert on the Balkans, joins The Greek Current to break down the recent elections in North Macedonia and its aftermath.