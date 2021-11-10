Turkey’s war on the truth: How conspiracy theories and false accusations are upending lives
Professor Henri Barkey joins The Greek Current to talk about his latest piece in The Atlantic, “Erdogan’s War On Truth,” which details the absurdity of Turkey’s false accusations against him that have upended his personal and professional life.
Barkey is the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.