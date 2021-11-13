PODCASTS

A new US strategy for the East Med focused on Greece?

A new US strategy for the East Med focused on Greece?

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current to discuss a new report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America titled “At the Center of the Crossroads: A New US Strategy for the East Med.” The report highlights the geopolitical importance of the Eastern Mediterranean for the United States, and calls on Washington to expand its presence in Greece to address pressing challenges in the region.

Greek Current
READ MORE
the-belarus-migrant-crisis-and-the-eu-response
PODCASTS

The Belarus migrant crisis and the EU response

turkey-s-war-on-the-truth-how-conspiracy-theories-and-false-accusations-are-upending-lives
PODCASTS

Turkey’s war on the truth: How conspiracy theories and false accusations are upending lives

north-macedonia-faces-political-uncertainty-following-local-elections-and-zaev-resignation
PODCASTS

North Macedonia faces political uncertainty following local elections and Zaev resignation

greece-introduces-new-measures-amid-sharp-increase-in-covid-19-cases
PODCASTS

Greece introduces new measures amid sharp increase in Covid-19 cases

growing-concerns-over-another-turkish-offensive-in-syria
PODCASTS

Growing concerns over another Turkish offensive in Syria

north-macedonia-s-recent-elections-and-the-message-from-greece
PODCASTS

North Macedonia’s recent elections and the message from Greece