A new US strategy for the East Med focused on Greece?
Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current to discuss a new report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America titled “At the Center of the Crossroads: A New US Strategy for the East Med.” The report highlights the geopolitical importance of the Eastern Mediterranean for the United States, and calls on Washington to expand its presence in Greece to address pressing challenges in the region.