Athens: The unexpected hub for Afghan women

Journalist Nektaria Stamouli joins The Greek Current to look at how in just a matter of weeks, Athens has become the landing place for more than 700 of Afghanistan’s female judges, lawmakers, journalists and lawyers, together with their families. We also look at at where this decision by Greece to offer accommodation fits within the context of the government’s broader approach to migration.

Stamouli is a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkans.

