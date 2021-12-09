East Med, energy, bilateral relations with Israel and Russia the focus of busy diplomatic week for Mitsotakis
Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis on what’s been a busy diplomatic week for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The week included a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saw him participate in the latest trilateral summit in Jerusalem with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts, and wrapped up with a meeting in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin.