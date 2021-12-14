Androulakis wins election to lead Greece’s center-left KINAL party

Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament deputy, defeated former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou by a wide margin in a runoff election on Sunday to become the new leader of Greece’s third largest party, the centre-left Movement of Change (KINAL).

The election of a new leader for KINAL, the former Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), has been a subject of interest not only to supporters of the center-left party, but also to those observing the political landscape in Greece, who view the party as a moderate and pro-European voice in parliament.

Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini English Edition, joins The Greek Current to explain why this election was so important, who Nikos Androulakis is, and what his vision for the future of the party is.