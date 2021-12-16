Greece pushes ECB to keep buying its bonds

The Greek central bank is planning an appeal for the country’s bonds to remain eligible for new European Central Bank purchases after March when the vast bond-buying scheme launched in response to the pandemic is expected to end.

Eleni Varvitsioti joins The Greek Current to discuss this ECB bond-buying program, how it has impacted Greece, and the concerns in Athens about what comes next.

Varvitsioti is the Financial Times correspondent for Greece and Cyprus, and is based in Athens.