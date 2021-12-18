Omicron, travel restrictions, and Russia dominate EU summit agenda

EU leaders held their last summit of 2021 amid heightened concerns about the spread of the omicron variant, which saw some members – including Greece and Italy – impose unilateral travel restrictions intended to control the spread of the new variant.

This raised important questions about freedom of movement for European citizens. Meanwhile, Russia’s military buildup at the Ukrainian border also took up a significant portion of time at the summit, with EU leaders issuing a stern warning to Moscow that there would be a severe cost for any aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins The Greek Current to break down the decisions EU leaders took at this last summit of 2021.