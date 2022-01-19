Beyond the EastMed pipeline: An opportunity for Greece

The US decision to shift its focus from the EastMed gas pipeline to regional electricity interconnectors is an opportunity for Greece. That’s what energy expert Nikos Tsafos argued in his latest op-ed in Kathimerini “Beyond the EastMed Pipeline.”

Nikos Tsafos joins The Greek Current to talk about this piece, in which he explores the impact the proposed pipeline has had on the region despite questions over its feasibility, looks at this shift in US policy, and explains how this presents a unique opportunity for Greece to reframe the dialogue around energy and climate change in the region.

Nikos Tsafos is the James R. Schlesinger Chair in Energy and Geopolitics with the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).