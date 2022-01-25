EU warns Russia as tensions simmer over Ukraine

The EU called on Russia on Monday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and reaffirmed that Moscow would face “massive” consequences if it attacked its neighbor.

The EU’s foreign ministers, who met in Brussels, said the bloc “condemns Russia’s continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine and calls on Russia to de-escalate.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined the meeting via teleconference.

In the meantime, NATO announced that European allies were deploying added ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe and putting new forces on standby in response to Russia’s continued military mobilization along Ukraine’s border.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis.