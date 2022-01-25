PODCASTS

EU warns Russia as tensions simmer over Ukraine

EU warns Russia as tensions simmer over Ukraine

The EU called on Russia on Monday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and reaffirmed that Moscow would face “massive” consequences if it attacked its neighbor. 

The EU’s foreign ministers, who met in Brussels, said the bloc “condemns Russia’s continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine and calls on Russia to de-escalate.” 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined the meeting via teleconference.

In the meantime, NATO announced that European allies were deploying added ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe and putting new forces on standby in response to Russia’s continued military mobilization along Ukraine’s border. 

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
world-leaders-press-for-libya-elections-and-call-for-the-withdrawal-of-foreign-forces
PODCASTS

World leaders press for Libya elections and call for the withdrawal of foreign forces

the-ecumenical-patriarchs-visit-to-the-us-and-tensions-with-the-russian-church
PODCASTS

The Ecumenical patriarch’s visit to the US and tensions with the Russian Church

is-america-back-the-us-china-rivalry-in-the-eastern-mediterranean
PODCASTS

Is America Back? The US-China rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean

nato-summit-erdogan-meets-with-biden-and-mitsotakis
PODCASTS

NATO summit: Erdogan meets with Biden and Mitsotakis

why-halkbanks-us-supreme-court-appeal-is-a-win-for-erdogan
PODCASTS

Why Halkbank’s US Supreme Court appeal is a win for Erdogan

whats-in-the-way-of-north-macedonias-bid-to-join-the-eu
PODCASTS

What’s in the way of North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU?