The US-Cyprus relationship: A discussion with Nikos Christodoulides

On Tuesday Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, putting the US-Cyprus relationship in the spotlight.

Blinken and Kasoulides will focus on further deepening bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, energy issues, the 3+1 format, as well as other issues of regional and international interest.

Nikos Christodoulides, the former foreign minister of the Republic of Cyprus, joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the strengthening of the US-Cyprus bilateral relationship over the last years, the importance of Foreign Minister Kasoulides’ trip to the US, and East Med energy diplomacy.

We also look at what more can be done in the face of Turkish intransigence on Varosha.