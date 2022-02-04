While the latest polls in Greece show the ruling New Democracy party maintaining a double-digit lead over opposition party SYRIZA, they also point to an impressive increase in support for the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL). Over the last months KINAL has been able to attract frustrated moderate voters from both New Democracy and SYRIZA, raising questions for both major parties.

Expert Panos Koliastasis joins our host Thanos Davelis to explain what the rise in popularity of KINAL means for Greece’s political scene, and explore whether its growing popularity is going to stick or if it’s a temporary bubble. We also look at what these latest polls tell us about the key issues Greeks are concerned about.

Panos Koliastasis holds a PhD in Political Science from Queen Mary University of London and works as a teaching fellow at the Hellenic Open University. He is the author of “The Permanent Campaign Strategy of Prime Ministers in Parliamentary Systems: The Case of Greece”.