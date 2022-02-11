PODCASTS

Ecumenical Patriarch, Greece protest to Turkey over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

Ecumenical Patriarch, Greece protest to Turkey over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

The Ecumenical Patriarch and the Greek state both sent complaints to Turkey in the wake of footage showing a DJ playing electronic music at the historic UNESCO-listed Monastery of Panagia Sumela. Dr Elizabeth Prodromou joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss why this latest incident is significant and how it fits into a broader pattern of disrespect, destruction, and appropriation of minority cultural heritage by Turkey.

Greek Current
