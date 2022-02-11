Ecumenical Patriarch, Greece protest to Turkey over DJ performance at Sumela monastery
The Ecumenical Patriarch and the Greek state both sent complaints to Turkey in the wake of footage showing a DJ playing electronic music at the historic UNESCO-listed Monastery of Panagia Sumela. Dr Elizabeth Prodromou joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss why this latest incident is significant and how it fits into a broader pattern of disrespect, destruction, and appropriation of minority cultural heritage by Turkey.