A disaster waiting to happen in the Red Sea and Greece

The international community is working to avert an oil spill in the Red Sea that risks becoming the worst natural disaster ever seen in the broader region, threatens global shipping, and could trigger a new wave of migration.

An oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, has been deteriorating by the month since it was abandoned in 2017. A spill would be four times bigger than the historic Exxon Valdez disaster in the Gulf of Alaska in 1989. This is all taking place amid the backdrop of Yemen’s civil war. Expert Nikolas Katsimpras joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at the international efforts to prevent a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea, and explain why Greece must be present in any efforts to resolve this crisis.

Nikolas Katsimpras is a lecturer in Columbia University’s Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Program, an international affairs consultant and a veteran officer of the Hellenic Navy.