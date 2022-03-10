How will sanctions on Russia impact Greece’s economy?

The imposition of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine has put economic ties between the West – primarily the EU – and Russia in the spotlight, as countries look to assess the potential impact these measures will have on their economies. As a member of the EU, Greece has also joined its partners in imposing sanctions on Russia.

While Greece has very limited direct exposure to Russia, there are still sectors that could face challenges and the economy will feel the effects of skyrocketing energy prices. Georgia Nakou joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at the size of Russia’s footprint on the Greek economy, pinpoint the areas that are at greatest risk from the sanctions, and look at what steps Greece and the EU can take to mitigate these risks.

Georgia Nakou is a political and financial analyst for MacroPolis, an independent analysis service providing daily insight and analysis of the key political, economic and social developments in Greece.