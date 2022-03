Vassilis Nedos joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at how Greece has handled the war in Ukraine, and the potential for an upgraded role within NATO as the transatlantic alliance rethinks its broader strategy.

We also discuss the main takeaways from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ latest visit to Turkey, where he met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Turkish President Erdogan.