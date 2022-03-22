PODCASTS

Why the US should go all-in on the EastMed gas pipeline

A few months ago the State Department pulled its support for the EastMed gas pipeline that would bring Israeli and Cypriot gas to Europe via a pipeline from Cyprus to Greece, a move that had broad diplomatic support in the region.

In a recent op-ed in The National Interest, Michael Rubin argues that this decision by the Biden administration neither furthers national security nor combats climate change.

Instead, it deliberately undercuts European gas alternatives as the continent looks to wean itself off Russian gas and oil, empowers irredentists in Russia and Turkey, and diminishes America’s reputation in Europe.

Michael Rubin joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss his latest piece and explain why it’s time for the Biden administration to reverse this decision and go all-in on the EastMed pipeline. 

Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.

