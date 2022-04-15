NoJetsForTurkey campaign goes viral on Twitter

Today the Hellenic American Leadership Council and a coalition of partners launched their campaign to prevent the sale of American F-16s to Turkey, and the hashtag #NoJetsForTurkey went viral, hovering in the top ten trends in the United States throughout the entire day.

As our focus is on Turkey’s request for F-16s, we are re-upping an episode from this past October with Aaron Stein, the Director of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) and an expert on Turkey, arms control and nonproliferation, when we examined this initial request from Ankara.