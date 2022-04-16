The Iniochos exercise and its significance for Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean

Greece recently hosted the Iniochos 2022 military exercise, bringing together a robust list of countries, including the US, France, and Israel, and giving them the opportunity to hone their military capabilities and enhance their defense cooperation to meet key regional security challenges.

Expert Bradley Bowman joins me today to break down the significance of this exercise for Greece, the US, and other regional players, and look at the message it sends to malign actors such as Iran.

Bradley Bowman serves as senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on US defense strategy and policy.