The growing rift between Greece and Russia

Today expert Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and a professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins our host Thanos Davelis to break down how the war in Ukraine is impacting Greece’s relations with Russia.

We also look at the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign in Greece, the recent expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats from the country, and the challenges a more permanent break in relations poses to Greece’s foreign policy agenda.

