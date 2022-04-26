PODCASTS

Greece’s response to the energy crisis and to rising costs

Dealing with the energy crisis and the rising costs Greek households are facing as a result is at the top of the Greek government’s agenda, and this week we saw Prime Minister Mitsotakis announce a commitment to take action if the EU does not step up to the plate.

Georgia Nakou, a political and financial analyst for MacroPolis, joins our host Thanos Davelis to look at how the government is responding to this energy crisis and examine how it is impacting the country’s politics. 

