Turkey and its pursuit of ‘strategic autonomy’

n its quest for strategic autonomy, Turkey is pursuing a radical revision of the regional status quo by projecting power in the region with increasing aggression and disregard for international law.

Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, the former National Security Advisor for the Greek Prime Minister, joins Thanos Davelis to look at Ankara’s pursuit of strategic autonomy and hegemony of the Eastern Mediterranean, the central role the Blue Homeland doctrine plays in this grand strategy, and break down the risks Ankara’s stance poses to the West and NATO.

