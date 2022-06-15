PODCASTS

Russia and Turkey’s nuclear cooperation at Akkuyu

Russia and Turkey’s nuclear cooperation at Akkuyu

Dr Ioannis Grigoriadis joins Thanos Davelis to look into the nuclear plant Russia and Turkey are building at Akkuyu, discuss its impact on Russian-Turkish relations, and break down the major environmental and security concerns this project presents for the region.

Grigoriadis is a Senior Research Fellow and the head of the Turkey Program at ELIAMEP. He is also an Associate Professor and Jean Monnet Chair of European Studies at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Turkey and its pursuit of ‘strategic autonomy’
PODCASTS

Turkey and its pursuit of ‘strategic autonomy’

Debunking Turkey’s claims about the sovereignty of Greek islands
PODCASTS

Debunking Turkey’s claims about the sovereignty of Greek islands

Could Europe be facing a new refugee crisis?
PODCASTS

Could Europe be facing a new refugee crisis?

Erdogan plans new military operation in Syria
PODCASTS

Erdogan plans new military operation in Syria

Is Turkey looking to annex the occupied part of Cyprus?
PODCASTS

Is Turkey looking to annex the occupied part of Cyprus?

Turkey, the Grey Wolves and the Kurds
PODCASTS

Turkey, the Grey Wolves and the Kurds