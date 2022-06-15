Russia and Turkey’s nuclear cooperation at Akkuyu

Dr Ioannis Grigoriadis joins Thanos Davelis to look into the nuclear plant Russia and Turkey are building at Akkuyu, discuss its impact on Russian-Turkish relations, and break down the major environmental and security concerns this project presents for the region.

Grigoriadis is a Senior Research Fellow and the head of the Turkey Program at ELIAMEP. He is also an Associate Professor and Jean Monnet Chair of European Studies at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University.