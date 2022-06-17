Greece prepares for summer heatwaves and wildfires

Greece has stepped up efforts to combat wildfires in the wake of last year’s devastating blazes as the country braces itself for another scorching summer.

As Christos Stylianides, Greece’s first minister for climate crisis and civil protection, laid out in a recent interview with the Financial Times, Athens is hiring more specialized firefighters and planes, increasing spending, and piloting an EU funded project that will see about 250 firefighters from EU member states in Greece during the critical summer months.

Eleni Varvitsioti, the Financial Times correspondent for Greece and Cyprus, joins Thanos Davelis to talk about her interview with Minister Stylianides and look at the steps taken to prepare Greece to tackle and prevent wildfires.