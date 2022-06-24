Why US leadership is needed on East Med energy

Last week the EU finalized a natural gas agreement with Israel and Egypt, building on what’s been a busy month when it comes to energy in the Eastern Mediterranean.

These agreements further showcase how the region can be a game-changer in reducing the dependence of America’s European allies on Russian energy. At the same time, however, we’re seeing state and non-state actors in the region – from Turkey to Hezbollah – escalate tensions, putting these developments at risk.

Jonathan Ruhe, the Director of Foreign Policy at The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), joins Thanos Davelis to break down these recent developments, and argue that it’s time for the US to reverse its hands-off approach to the Eastern Mediterranean.