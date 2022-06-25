EU leaders focus on Ukraine, Western Balkans, and more during summit

This week the EU’s 27 leaders took a historic step during a two day summit in Brussels to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine. While the move marks a significant step for EU enlargement efforts, Western Balkan leaders, who traveled to Brussels for high level meetings with their EU counterparts, were left frustrated at the lack of movement on their bids to join the bloc.

Ukraine and the Western Balkans weren’t the only issues on the table, as EU leaders tackled questions related to Turkish aggression against Greece and Cyprus and the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis.