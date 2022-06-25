PODCASTS

EU leaders focus on Ukraine, Western Balkans, and more during summit

EU leaders focus on Ukraine, Western Balkans, and more during summit

This week the EU’s 27 leaders took a historic step during a two day summit in Brussels to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine. While the move marks a significant step for EU enlargement efforts, Western Balkan leaders, who traveled to Brussels for high level meetings with their EU counterparts, were left frustrated at the lack of movement on their bids to join the bloc.

Ukraine and the Western Balkans weren’t the only issues on the table, as EU leaders tackled questions related to Turkish aggression against Greece and Cyprus and the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Why US leadership is needed on East Med energy
PODCASTS

Why US leadership is needed on East Med energy

US ‘neutrality’ and Turkish aggression in the Aegean
PODCASTS

US ‘neutrality’ and Turkish aggression in the Aegean

The debate about European enlargement and the Western Balkans
PODCASTS

The debate about European enlargement and the Western Balkans

Efforts to de-escalate tensions between Greece and Turkey
PODCASTS

Efforts to de-escalate tensions between Greece and Turkey

Greece prepares for summer heatwaves and wildfires
PODCASTS

Greece prepares for summer heatwaves and wildfires

Russia and Turkey’s nuclear cooperation at Akkuyu
PODCASTS

Russia and Turkey’s nuclear cooperation at Akkuyu