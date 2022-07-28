PODCASTS

Greek-Saudi relations in the spotlight as crown prince visits Athens

Greek-Saudi relations in the spotlight as crown prince visits Athens

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday to seal a number of agreements on energy, military cooperation, and in other fields. The visit comes as Greece has forged closer diplomatic and economic ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years as it seeks to build alliances and partnerships in the wider region.

This was Mohammed bin Salman’s first trip to an EU country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and follows President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Dr. John Sfakianakis joins me to discuss this visit to Greece by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and break down Greece’s diplomatic pivot toward the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, over the last years.  

John Sfakianakis is a senior scholar at Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge and an associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House. He is also the chief economist and head of research of the Gulf Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Erdogan remains a headache for the US despite Ukraine grain deal
PODCASTS

Erdogan remains a headache for the US despite Ukraine grain deal

Are Greece and Europe prepared should Russia cut off natural gas?
PODCASTS

Are Greece and Europe prepared should Russia cut off natural gas?

Greece prepares as Turkey announces new drilling operation in the East Med
PODCASTS

Greece prepares as Turkey announces new drilling operation in the East Med

Why its time for the US to completely lift the Cyprus arms embargo
PODCASTS

Why its time for the US to completely lift the Cyprus arms embargo

EU opens accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
PODCASTS

EU opens accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania

Putin looks to strengthen ties with Iran and Turkey at summit in Tehran
PODCASTS

Putin looks to strengthen ties with Iran and Turkey at summit in Tehran